WVU Takes Big Tumble in Latest CBS Sports Bracketology Projection
Earlier this week, West Virginia saw its seven-game winning streak snapped as the Arizona Wildcats handed the Mountaineers their first defeat in the WVU Coliseum this season, 75-56.
Despite the loss, the Mountaineers are still in a pretty good spot, considering the injuries they've had to battle through. Tucker DeVries and Jayden Stone remain out, and there's no telling when they will make their return to game action.
Last week, CBS Sports basketball analyst Jerry Palm had WVU as a projected No. 2 seed in his NCAA Tournament projection. Following their loss to Arizona, Palm dropped Darian DeVries' squad all the way down to a No. 6 seed in the Midwest region.
Palm's projected Midwest Region:
1. Iowa State vs. 16. Southern
8. UCLA vs. 9. Georgia
5. Ole Miss vs. 12. McNeese
4. Michigan State vs. 13. Lipscomb
6. West Virginia vs. 11. Dayton
3. Texas A&M vs. 14. Northern Colorado
7. Utah State vs. 10. Ohio State
2. Marquette vs. 15. Akron
Up next for WVU:
West Virginia will be back in action Sunday afternoon in Boulder to take on the Colorado Buffaloes. From there, they will fly to Houston for a Wednesday night date with the twelfth-ranked Houston Cougars.
