WVU's Three-Game Italy Schedule is Set
First-year WVU head coach Darian DeVries will be taking his team across the pond at the start of next month as they will play three exhibition games in Italy.
The Mountaineers will face BC Zalgiris Kunas-2 on August 3rd at 12:30 p.m. EST in Genoa, Italy, take on Orange1 Bassano on August 6th at 12 p.m. EST in Florence, and wrap things up with Stella#EBK on the 8th at 12 p.m. EST in Rome.
“We’ll throw different lineups out there just to get a different look at things. Certain guys will play more or less. We’ll try to play the younger guys a little more just to get them some post-high school experience," DeVries told reporters Tuesday afternoon. "You never know what you’re going to get over there. Sometimes you get a great game and really challenged, and sometimes you don’t. I just want us to play together and play how we want them to play. I don’t expect it to be great. You travel and we’re not doing a shoot-around, no walk through. Just go play. That’s the way they like it.”
READ MORE ABOUT WVU ATHLETICS
Best Virginia Falls to Zoo Crew
WVU Announces Jersey Numbers for 2024-25 Season
Did RaeQuan Battle Do Enough to Secure a Spot with the Hornets?