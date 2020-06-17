WVU to Face Big 10 Opponent in Hall of Fame Invitational in Brooklyn

Wednesday afternoon, the College Basketball Hall of Fame announced the field and matchups for this year's Hall of Fame Invitational at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on December 13th.

Penn State vs Florida

Purdue vs West Virginia

Stanford vs Georgia Tech

Army vs Princeton

Times of these game are to be determined.

West Virginia head coach commented on the showcase in a release from the College Basketball Hall of Fame.

"We are certainly looking forward to participating in the Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational in New York against Purdue. I have a lot of respect for Paint (Matt Painter) and the job he has done at Purdue. Since I've been at West Virginia, we have played Purdue four times and another three times in closed scrimmages. Anytime you have the opportunity to play a team like Purdue and the opportunity to play in a special non-conference event, you jump on it. We love playing in New York and our fans love when we play in New York. We're happy to be a part of this event and for the continued exposure for our basketball program."

