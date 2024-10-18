WVU to Honor Jerry West with On-Court Logo During 2024-25 Season
Over the summer, West Virginia legend Jerry West passed away at the age of 86. Shortly after his passing, WVU Vice President and Director of Athletics Wren Baker released a statement to offer a few words.
“Through his lifetime of commitment to West Virginia University and its academic and athletic mission, the great Jerry West has touched the lives of thousands of our student-athletes and that’s why every team will honor him this season. He’s the greatest Mountaineer ever. His outstanding legacy is large, and he will always be beloved, remembered, and in the hearts of all West Virginians.”
Friday evening, the WVU basketball team posted a picture of a gold circle with West's name and No. 44 that will be on the floor of the baseline, honoring the legendary Mountaineer.
The Cheylan, West Virginia native became the first-ever person to be enshrined into the Basketball Hall of Fame three times. He was previously inducted as a player in 1979 and then as a member of the 1960 U.S. Olympic team in 2010 before his most recent induction in August as a contributor to the game.
WVU fans will get their first look at the tribute to West tonight when the Mountaineers host Charleston in an exhibition.
