Opponent Revealed: WVU Set for Difficult Big 12 Challenge on New Year's Eve

Darian DeVries is not getting a nice welcome to the Big 12.

Schuyler Callihan

Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI
The Big 12 Conference will release the full conference slate for the 2024-25 men's basketball season on Thursday, but a few early games have been leaked by CBS Sports basketball insider Jon Rothstein.

According to Rothstein, the West Virginia Mountaineers will play in the most difficult venue, Allen Fieldhouse, against the Kansas Jayhawks, on December 31st. Welcome to the Big 12, Darian DeVries. This is not confirmed to be the Big 12 opener, but is very likely to be.

Other early Big 12 matchups

Arizona State at BYU

Utah at Baylor

UCF at Texas Tech

Cincinnati at Kansas State

Iowa State at Colorado

TCU at Arizona

Houston at Oklahoma State

2024-25 WVU Basketball Non-conference Schedule

Oct. 18 Charleston (exhibition) 7:00 p.m.
Nov. 4 Robert Morris 7:00 p.m.
Nov. 8 UMass
Nov. 15 @ Pitt
Nov. 20 Iona
Nov. 27 Battle 4 Atlantis vs. Gonzaga
Nov. 28 Battle 4 Atlantis
Nov. 29 Battle 4 Atlantis
Dec. 6 Georgetown (Big 12-Big East Battle)
Dec. 10 North Carolina Central
Dec. 14 Bethune-Cookman
Dec. 22 Mercyhurst

