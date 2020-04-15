WVU Women Sign Four on National Signing Day

The West Virginia women's basketball team had a roller-coaster type of season this past winter as they started out with signature wins over No. 10 Mississippi State and No. 19 Michigan State, holding a 13-1 record through the first half of the season. Shortly after Big 12 play opened, the Mountaineers hit a brick wall and watched themselves tumble out of the top 25 rankings.

Head coach Mike Carey returns a good portion of his rotation but will have to replace the production of scoring guard Tynice Martin and role players Lucky Rudd and De'Janae Boykin.

Today, Carey announced the addition of four players: Jasmine Carson (Georgia Tech), Ariel Cummings (Chipola Community College), Jayla Hemingway (Mississippi State), and Abby Ogle (Hutchinson Community College).

"This is an extremely exciting day for our program," Carey said in a release by the athletic communications department. "I am thrilled about the addition of each of these players as they all bring a different skill set and add a different element to our roster. I am really looking forward to getting back on the court, and to the start of the 2020-2021 season. The future is extremely bright for our program."

Jasmine Carson

In 51 games at Georgia Tech, Carson averaged 6.7 points per game but put together a strong campaign in 2019-20 by averaging 9.7 points and 3.2 rebounds per game. She was named an Adidas All-American out of high school.

Carey on Carson: "Jasmine is a great athlete and can really score the basketball. When athleticism and skill combine, it is a lethal combination, and Jasmine has both. Jasmine keeps the defense on edge with her 3-point shot and gets her shot off quick. She plays the game with great speed and her length and quickness will benefit our team on both ends of the floor."

Ariel Cummings

The Mountaineers are getting a double-double machine with Ariel Cummings. Last season with Chipola CC, she averaged 13.9 points and 11.5 rebounds per contest, all while shooting 54% from the field.

Carey on Cummings: "Ariel brings toughness, seriousness, and aggressiveness to the paint. She has the ability to power up through defenders on the block and shoot the basketball from the high post. She rebounds at a high level, and I am excited about all she will bring to add to our postgame."

Jayla Hemmingway

Hemmingway comes by way of Mississippi State where she found herself buried in the rotation due to a lot of veteran talent. However, she did appear in 24 games this past season as a freshman, but opted to transfer out of the program. She was rated a four-star prospect by ESPNW and the 86th best player in the country coming out of high school.

Carey on Hemmingway: "Jayla is an extremely athletic guard that is always in attack mode. She has great size and the ability to get downhill and really score the basketball in a variety of ways at a high level or create for her teammates. I love how aggressive and forceful she is, and she plays the game with an unbelievable amount of grit. The versatility she has in her game will really help us offensively and defensively."

Abby Ogle

If the Mountaineers are going to have someone step in the place of Tynice Martin, it might be Abby Ogle. She shot over 56% during her junior college career and averaged 15.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game this past season.

Carey on Ogle: "Abby's ability to score the basketball, especially shoot the 3-point shot will be great for our team. She can really stretch the defense with her 3-point shooting range and plays the game with great toughness, and I love that about her. Her ability to score the basketball with the added toughness that she plays the game with will be impactful for our team and program."