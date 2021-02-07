Deans' Career Night vs Texas Muscles West Virginia to 10th Straight Win

No. 21 West Virginia extended their winning streak to ten games on Saturday night following an 81-75 win over the Texas Longhorns on the road.

After trailing by two early, West Virginia went on a 9-2 run to jump out to an 11-5 lead in the first quarter. KK Deans help get the run started with a pair of free throws and an easy layup a couple of possessions later. Later in the quarter, Deans hit a deep two-pointer at the buzzer to give the Mountaineers an 18-11 lead at the end of the first.

Shortly after Kysre Gondrezick hit a three to extend the lead to eleven, the Longhorns strung together several defensive stops and also made eight straight shots from the field to take the lead 29-28 thanks to a three from Celeste Taylor.

Charli Collier had eight of the final ten points in the half for the Longhorns and also came up with a huge block on Gondrezick in the final minute. Deans continued to shine as she hit yet another jumper as time expired to cut the Mountaineers' deficit to just one at the break.

The opening minutes of the third quarter felt like a track meet as both teams were running up and down the floor knocking down shot after shot combining for 5/6 shooting between the two teams to start the half. Deans hit a pair of threes to get the Mountaineers going before Gondrezick got into the rhythm on the offensive end of the floor. The Mountaineers ended the quarter on a mini 4-0 run after a layup by Gondrezick and a layup by Deans to push the lead out to 63-58.

Midway through the fourth quarter, Gondrezick hit a three to make it a 70-66 West Virginia lead but she turned the ball over on two consecutive possessions on the same play which allowed Texas to cut the lead to one with a corner three from Joanne Allen-Taylor.

Leading by just two, KK Deans attacked the rim and notched two more points. Celeste Taylor missed a layup on the other end for Texas which was rebounded by Esmery Martinez who then tacked onto the lead with a layup underneath the basket.

In the final minute, the Mountaineers put the game at the free-throw line to move to 15-2 on the season.

The Mountaineers will be back in action on Wednesday as they play host to the Kansas Jayhawks at 7 p.m. EST.

