WVU Women's Basketball Enters New Season Ranked in the Top 25
Earlier this week, the preseason AP Top 25 rankings for the upcoming 2024-25 women's college basketball season were released, and the West Virginia Mountaineers checked in at No. 16.
In his first year in charge of the program, head coach Mark Kellogg led the Mountaineers to a 25-8 record which included a red-hot 13-0 start to the season.
They finished the season in a three-way third-place tie with Iowa State and Baylor, earning the No. 6 seed in the conference tournament. WVU won their conference tournament opener over Cincinnati but then dropped to Kansas State in the quarterfinals.
In the second round of the NCAA Tournament, they gave Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes a run for their money and if it weren't for several questionable foul calls, the Mountaineers could have pulled off the upset. Iowa had a major edge at the free throw line getting 30 attempts to West Virginia's five.
The Mountaineers will open up the 2024-25 season on Tuesday, November 5th against Towson. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. EST on ESPN+.
AP Top 25 Preseason Poll
1. South Carolina
2. UConn
3. USC
4. Texas
5. UCLA
6. Notre Dame
7. LSU
8. Iowa State
9. NC State
10. Oklahoma
11. Duke
12. Baylor
13. Kansas State
14. Ohio State
15. North Carolina
16. West Virginia
17. Louisville
18. Maryland
19. Florida State
20. Ole Miss
21. Creighton
22. Kentucky
23. Nebraska
24. Alabama
25. Indiana
Others receiving votes:
Iowa 37, TCU 30, Utah 24, Illinois 23, Stanford 17, Gonzaga 16, Michigan State 16, Vanderbilt 12, South Dakota State 7, Miami 4, Tennessee 3, Middle Tennessee 3, Fairfield 3, Georgia Tech 2, Syracuse 1, Princeton 1.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
WVU WR Commit Montavin Quisenberry Flips to SEC School
ESPN's FPI Predictor Can't Seem to Get Accurate Read on WVU vs. Kansas State
College Football 25 Simulation: West Virginia vs. Kansas State