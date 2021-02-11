WVU's Derek Culver Named to Naismith Trophy Midseason Team

The West Virginia big man viewed as one of the nation's top players.

West Virginia junior forward Derek Culver was named one of the 30 players selected to the 2021 Jersey Mike's Naismith Trophy Midseason Team which was announced by the Atlanta Tipoff Club Thursday afternoon.

In 19 games this season, Culver is averaging 14.3 points and 10.2 rebounds per game and has recorded nine double-doubles. One area Culver has steadily improved at is at the free-throw line where his percentage has increased from 51% a year ago to 61% and climbing.

Culver is one of five Big 12 players selected to the 2021 Jersey Mike's Naismith Trophy Midseason Team.

Full list of players selected to the Midseason Team:

Jose Alvarado - Sr. - G - Georgia Tech (ACC)

Charles Bassey - Jr. - C - Western Kentucky (C-USA)

Jared Butler - Jr. - G - Baylor (Big 12)

Marcus Carr- Jr. - G -Minnesota (Big Ten)

Justin Champagnie - So. - F - Pitt (ACC)

Kofi Cockburn - So. - C - Illinois (Big Ten)

Derek Culver - Jr. - F - West Virginia (Big 12)

Cade Cunningham - Fr. - G - Oklahoma State (Big 12)

Oscar da Silva - Sr. - F - Stanford (Pac-12)

Hunter Dickinson - Fr. - C - Michigan (Big Ten)

Ayo Dosunmu - Jr. - G - Illinois (Big Ten)

Luka Garza - Sr. - C - Iowa (Big Ten)

Collin Gillespie - Sr. - G - Villanova (BIG EAST)

Quentin Grimes - Jr. - G - Houston (AAC)

Trayce Jackson-Davis - So. - F - Indiana (Big Ten)

Herbert Jones - Sr. - F/G - Alabama (SEC)

Carlik Jones - Sr. - G - Louisville (ACC)

Corey Kispert - Sr. - F - Gonzaga (WCC)

Cameron Krutwig - Sr. - C - Loyola-Chicago (MVC)

E.J. Liddell - So. - F - Ohio State (Big Ten)

Sandro Mamukelashvili - Sr. - F - Seton Hall (BIG EAST)

Mac McClung - Jr. - G - Texas Tech (Big 12)

Davion Mitchell - Jr. - G - Baylor (Big 12)

Evan Mobley - Fr. - F - USC (Pac-12)

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl - So. - F - Villanova (BIG EAST)

Jalen Suggs - Fr. - G - Gonzaga (WCC)

Cameron Thomas - Fr. - G - LSU (SEC)

Drew Timme - So. - F - Gonzaga (WCC)

Trevion Williams - Jr. - F - Purdue (Big Ten)

Marcus Zegarowski - Jr. - G - Creighton (BIG EAST)

