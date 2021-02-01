Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruiting
Search

WVU's Kysre Gondrezick Named Big 12 Player of the Week

The senior guard earns her first player of the week honors.
Author:
Publish date:

Monday afternoon, the Big 12 Conference announced that West Virginia redshirt senior guard Kysre Gondrezick has been named player of the week for her stellar play in the team's two wins over Texas Tech and TCU.

5_ACTION_5_

In the win over the Red Raiders, Gondrezick notched 24 points including hitting four of her five three-point attempts. On Saturday, she recorded a career-high 30 points on 9/17 shooting and also collected nine assists and five rebounds.

Gondrezick becomes the first Mountaineer to be named Big 12 Player of the Week since Tynice Martin earned the honors in February 2019.

West Virginia will be back in action on Wednesday as they welcome the Iowa State Cyclones to the WVU Coliseum. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN+.

MORE WVU BASKETBALL ARTICLES

WVU Women Climb in Latest AP Top 25

WATCH: Bob Huggins Previews Iowa State

Capacity Increase Expected for Kansas Game

The "New" Derek Culver is Back and Better Than Ever

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_15199414_168388579_lowres
Football

REPORT: WVU Football Adds Two Future Opponents

5_ACTION_5_
Basketball

WVU's Kysre Gondrezick Named Big 12 Player of the Week

Deuce McBride
Basketball

Mountaineers Drop in New Coaches Poll

DALE_SPARKS_KYSRE_GONDREZICK4_WVU_UT_01_09_21
Basketball

WVU Women Climb in Latest AP Top 25

Screen Shot 2021-02-01 at 12.05.52 PM
Basketball

WATCH: Bob Huggins Previews Iowa State

USATSI_14091990_168388579_lowres
Basketball

New AP Top 25 Released

USATSI_14152290_168388579_lowres
Basketball

BREAKING: Capacity Increase Expected for Kansas Game

USATSI_15015969_168388579_lowres
Recruiting

WVU Recruiting Hot Board: Top Lists, Names to Watch + Decision Dates