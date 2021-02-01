WVU's Kysre Gondrezick Named Big 12 Player of the Week

The senior guard earns her first player of the week honors.

Monday afternoon, the Big 12 Conference announced that West Virginia redshirt senior guard Kysre Gondrezick has been named player of the week for her stellar play in the team's two wins over Texas Tech and TCU.

Photo Courtesy of WVU Athletics Communications

In the win over the Red Raiders, Gondrezick notched 24 points including hitting four of her five three-point attempts. On Saturday, she recorded a career-high 30 points on 9/17 shooting and also collected nine assists and five rebounds.

Gondrezick becomes the first Mountaineer to be named Big 12 Player of the Week since Tynice Martin earned the honors in February 2019.

West Virginia will be back in action on Wednesday as they welcome the Iowa State Cyclones to the WVU Coliseum. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN+.

MORE WVU BASKETBALL ARTICLES

WVU Women Climb in Latest AP Top 25

WATCH: Bob Huggins Previews Iowa State

Capacity Increase Expected for Kansas Game

The "New" Derek Culver is Back and Better Than Ever

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.