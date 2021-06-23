Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSubscribeSI.com
Search

WVU's Opponent for Big 12/SEC Challenge Announced

Mark your calendars!
Author:
Publish date:

PRESS RELEASE BY WVU ATHLETICS COMMUNICATIONS:

Pairings have been announced for the 2022 Big 12/SEC Men's Basketball Challenge to be played on Saturday, January 29.

The ninth annual event will consist of 10 games as every Big 12 member faces 10 programs from the Southeastern Conference. This will mark the seventh consecutive year for all games to be played in one day. ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU will combine to televise the contests.

Big 12 teams are 44-35 (.557) in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. The Big 12 has a yearly Challenge record of 4-2-2 with wins in 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2019. One game was canceled in 2021 due to COVID. Ties occurred in 2017 and 2020. In case of a tie, the trophy stays with the conference that won it the previous season.

Television designations and game times will be announced when available.

2022 Big 12/SEC Challenge – Saturday, January 29

Baylor at Alabama

Missouri at Iowa State

Kentucky at Kansas

Kansas State at Ole Miss

Oklahoma at Auburn

Oklahoma State at Florida

LSU at TCU

Tennessee at Texas

Mississippi State at Texas Tech

West Virginia at Arkansas

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

West Virginia Mountaineers forward Gabe Osabuohien (3) looks to pass while defended by Kansas Jayhawks guard Isaiah Moss (4) during the first half at WVU Coliseum.
Basketball

WVU's Opponent for Big 12/SEC Challenge Announced

Screen Shot 2021-06-23 at 10.20.00 AM
Recruiting

WVU is Making 2023 DL Joel Starlings a Priority

Deuce McBride
Basketball

Miles McBride's Draft Stock Rises at NBA Draft Combine

Jun 19, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Alek Manoah (6) delivers a third inning pitch against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
Mountaineers in the Pros

Manoah Suspended 5 Games

Jan 1, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; A general view of the Capitol One and College Football Playoff (CFP) logo on the field during the Rose Bowl between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at AT&T Stadium.
Football

The CFP 12 Team Playoff Proposal Moves Forward

Kevin Thomas
Recruiting

WVU Nears the Top of the List for 2022 WR Following Visit

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown looking over the first day of the 2021 spring practice period.
Area 304+

Is West Virginia on the Verge of Landing Another Big Commit?

Ben Hampton
Baseball

Hampton Earns Freshman All-American Honors