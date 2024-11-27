Mountaineers Now

2024 Battle 4 Atlantis Bracket, Schedule, TV Info, and Predictions

Breaking down this year's field for the Battle 4 Atlantis.

Schuyler Callihan




The 2024 Battle 4 Atlantis is officially here. Below, you'll find the full slate of first-round matchups and the schedule for the tournament, including how the bracket is structured.

Game 1 - Louisville vs. Indiana

Tip-off time: 12 p.m. EST

TV information: ESPN

Prediction: Indiana 78, Louisville 68

Louisville's only loss thus far came to Tennessee by 22. The Cards are going to have to muddy things up on the defensive end to hang around in this one, and I think they do for the most part. However, the Hoosiers should have the edge in the paint with the three-headed monster of Mackenzie Mgbako, Malik Reneau, and Oumar Ballo. Indiana pulls away late to advance to the winner's bracket.

Game 2 - West Virginia vs. Gonzaga

Tip-off time: 2:30 p.m. EST

TV information: ESPN

Prediction: Gonzaga 90, West Virginia 64

West Virginia will have a solid first year under new head coach Darian DeVries, but this is a pretty stiff challenge early on in the season. Khalif Battle, Ryan Nembhard, and Nolan Hickman can shoot the lights out of the gym, and let's not forget about the interior presence of Graham Ike and Braden Huff. Too much firepower for the Mountaineers.

Game 3 - Oklahoma vs. Providence

Tip-off time: 5 p.m. EST

TV information: ESPN2

Prediction: Oklahoma 82, Providence 66

The Friars are lucky to be unbeaten through five games, barely holding on to beat the likes of Central Connecticut and Hampton. Oklahoma should be able to run Providence off the floor within the first few minutes of the second half. Forward Jalon Moore (18.8 ppg) is going to be a treat to watch, especially in this matchup. Boomer Sooner.

Game 4 - Davidson vs. Arizona

Tip-off time: 7:30 p.m. EST

TV information: ESPN2

Prediction: Arizona 75, Davidson 59

Davidson has already had a couple of close calls against Bowling Green and East Tennessee State, who have nowhere near the talent of Arizona. Speaking of Arizona, they've played a challenging schedule to this point which includes a pair of losses to Wisconsin and Duke. I think playing those two games early will help them here in this event.

Winner's Bracket

Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner | 12 p.m. EST on ESPN (Thursday)

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner | 5 p.m. EST on ESPN (Thursday)

3rd place game: Game 5 loser vs. Game 7 loser | 3 p.m. EST on ESPN2 (Friday)

Championship: Game 5 winner vs. Game 7 winner | 5:30 p.m. on ESPN (Friday)

Loser's Bracket

Game 6: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser | 2:30 p.m. EST on ESPN2 (Thursday)

Game 8: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser | 7:30 p.m. EST on ESPN2 (Thursday)

5th place game: Game 6 winner vs. Game 8 winner | 8:30 p.m. EST on ESPN2 (Friday)

7th place game: Game 6 loser vs. Game 8 loser | 11 a.m. EST on ESPN2 (Friday)



SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Publisher of Mountaineers Now on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. Lead recruiting expert and co-host of Between the Eers, Walk Thru GameDay Show, Mountaineers Now Postgame Show, and In the Gun Podcast.

