2024 Battle 4 Atlantis Bracket, Schedule, TV Info, and Predictions
The 2024 Battle 4 Atlantis is officially here. Below, you'll find the full slate of first-round matchups and the schedule for the tournament, including how the bracket is structured.
Game 1 - Louisville vs. Indiana
Tip-off time: 12 p.m. EST
TV information: ESPN
Prediction: Indiana 78, Louisville 68
Louisville's only loss thus far came to Tennessee by 22. The Cards are going to have to muddy things up on the defensive end to hang around in this one, and I think they do for the most part. However, the Hoosiers should have the edge in the paint with the three-headed monster of Mackenzie Mgbako, Malik Reneau, and Oumar Ballo. Indiana pulls away late to advance to the winner's bracket.
Game 2 - West Virginia vs. Gonzaga
Tip-off time: 2:30 p.m. EST
TV information: ESPN
Prediction: Gonzaga 90, West Virginia 64
West Virginia will have a solid first year under new head coach Darian DeVries, but this is a pretty stiff challenge early on in the season. Khalif Battle, Ryan Nembhard, and Nolan Hickman can shoot the lights out of the gym, and let's not forget about the interior presence of Graham Ike and Braden Huff. Too much firepower for the Mountaineers.
Game 3 - Oklahoma vs. Providence
Tip-off time: 5 p.m. EST
TV information: ESPN2
Prediction: Oklahoma 82, Providence 66
The Friars are lucky to be unbeaten through five games, barely holding on to beat the likes of Central Connecticut and Hampton. Oklahoma should be able to run Providence off the floor within the first few minutes of the second half. Forward Jalon Moore (18.8 ppg) is going to be a treat to watch, especially in this matchup. Boomer Sooner.
Game 4 - Davidson vs. Arizona
Tip-off time: 7:30 p.m. EST
TV information: ESPN2
Prediction: Arizona 75, Davidson 59
Davidson has already had a couple of close calls against Bowling Green and East Tennessee State, who have nowhere near the talent of Arizona. Speaking of Arizona, they've played a challenging schedule to this point which includes a pair of losses to Wisconsin and Duke. I think playing those two games early will help them here in this event.
Winner's Bracket
Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner | 12 p.m. EST on ESPN (Thursday)
Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner | 5 p.m. EST on ESPN (Thursday)
3rd place game: Game 5 loser vs. Game 7 loser | 3 p.m. EST on ESPN2 (Friday)
Championship: Game 5 winner vs. Game 7 winner | 5:30 p.m. on ESPN (Friday)
Loser's Bracket
Game 6: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser | 2:30 p.m. EST on ESPN2 (Thursday)
Game 8: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser | 7:30 p.m. EST on ESPN2 (Thursday)
5th place game: Game 6 winner vs. Game 8 winner | 8:30 p.m. EST on ESPN2 (Friday)
7th place game: Game 6 loser vs. Game 8 loser | 11 a.m. EST on ESPN2 (Friday)
