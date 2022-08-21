Skip to main content

Hot Clicks: Depth Chart Projections, New Hoops Staffer, Exceeding Expectations + More

Reviewing some of the best from the last seven days.

FOOTBALL

A Heart-to-Heart with Neal Brown Could Lead to a Breakout Year for Reese Smith

WVU's Odds to Win the Big 12

Five Reasons Why WVU Could Exceed Expectations in 2022

Projecting WVU's Week 1 Offensive Depth Chart

Projecting WVU's Week 1 Defensive Depth Chart

ESPN's Greg McElroy Lists Five Reasons Why WVU is a 'Dangerous Team'

Jarret Doege Finds a New Home

Jasir Cox is Creating His Own Legacy

Nester Brings Versatility to the Offensive Line

Insight on Each of the True Freshman on the O-Line

BASKETBALL

Ruoff Joins WVU Staff as Grad Assistant

Jon Rothstein Projects WVU's Starting Five and Bench

Jersey Numbers for the 2022-23

Jerry West, Rod Thorn to Introduce Bob Huggins at Hall of Fame Induction

MOUNTAINEERS IN THE PROS

Pete Carroll Gives Honest Opinion of Geno Smith

