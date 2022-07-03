Skip to main content

Hot Clicks: Dixon Hits Portal, Beilein to the Hall, Staten Becomes a Head Coach + More

Reviewing some of the best from the last seven days.

BIG 12

Brett Yormark Named Big 12 Commissioner

FOOTBALL

Zach Frazier Named to Walter Camp Preseason All-American Team

Lyn-J Dixon Enters the Transfer Portal

BASKETBALL

Beilein to be Inducted into College Basketball Hall of Fame

Juwan Staten Accepts Head Coaching Position

RECRUITING

WR Elijah Caldwell Commits to West Virginia

OL Johnny Williams IV Commits to West Virginia

MOUNTAINEERS IN THE PROS

Jevon Carter Agrees to Extension with Bucks

