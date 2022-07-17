Hot Clicks: Manoah to ASG, McBride Trade Rumor, Martin Leaves WVU + More
Reviewing some of the best from the last seven days.
BIG 12
New Big 12 Commish Says League is 'Open for Business'
FOOTBALL
Everything Neal Brown Said at Big 12 Media Days
WVU Releases Preseason Depth Chart
BASEBALL
Mikey Kluska Transfers Out of WVU
BASKETBALL
Erik Martin Accepts Head Coaching Job
RECRUITING
Remaining Needs + Top Targets for WVU in 2023 Class
MOUNTAINEERS IN THE PROS
Manoah Dominant in Final Start Before All-Star Break
Manoah Selected to 2022 All-Star Game
Deuce McBride, Knicks to Play for Summer League Championship
Could Miles McBride be Involved in a Massive NBA Trade?
