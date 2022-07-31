Hot Clicks: Pat White Lands NFL Job, Two Recruits Decommit, Realignment + More
Reviewing some of the best from the last seven days.
BIG 12
Is the Big 12 Really 'Scared' About Its Future
'Shots Fired!' PAC 12 Commissioner Blasts Big 12
BASKETBALL
WVU Meets Purdue in PK85 Tournament
RECRUITING
QB Raheim Jeter Decommits from WVU
DL Cameron Jackson Decommits from WVU
MOUNTAINEERS IN THE PROS
Geno Smith 'Has the Lead' for Seattle's Starting Job
Pat White is Heading to the NFL
