Hot Clicks: Pat White Lands NFL Job, Two Recruits Decommit, Realignment + More

Reviewing some of the best from the last seven days.

BIG 12

Is the Big 12 Really 'Scared' About Its Future

'Shots Fired!' PAC 12 Commissioner Blasts Big 12

BASKETBALL

WVU Meets Purdue in PK85 Tournament

RECRUITING

QB Raheim Jeter Decommits from WVU

DL Cameron Jackson Decommits from WVU

WVU Offers Son of Noel Devine

MOUNTAINEERS IN THE PROS

Geno Smith 'Has the Lead' for Seattle's Starting Job

Pat White is Heading to the NFL

Football

Freshmen Faces: P Oliver Straw Bio, Evaluation + Projected Role

By Schuyler Callihan13 minutes ago
Mountaineers in the Pros

WATCH: Pat McAfee Wins Match at WWE Summer Slam

By Schuyler Callihan27 minutes ago
Football

Ryan Nehlen Leaves WVU for FCS Coaching Job

By Schuyler Callihan49 minutes ago
Recruiting

2023 QB Raheim Jeter Decommits from West Virginia

By Schuyler Callihan1 hour ago
Big 12

Is the Big 12 Really 'Scared' About Its Future?

By Schuyler CallihanJul 30, 2022 10:23 AM EDT
Mountaineers in the Pros

TBT Quarterfinal Friday Review

By Jakob JanoskiJul 30, 2022 10:13 AM EDT
Recruiting

WVU Football Loses 2023 Commit

By Schuyler CallihanJul 30, 2022 1:25 AM EDT
Mountaineers in the Pros

Individual + Team Stats in Best Virginia's Loss to Red Scare

By Schuyler CallihanJul 29, 2022 11:09 PM EDT