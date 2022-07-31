Hot Clicks: Pat White Lands NFL Job, Two Recruits Decommit, Realignment + More

BIG 12

Is the Big 12 Really 'Scared' About Its Future

'Shots Fired!' PAC 12 Commissioner Blasts Big 12

BASKETBALL

WVU Meets Purdue in PK85 Tournament

RECRUITING

QB Raheim Jeter Decommits from WVU

DL Cameron Jackson Decommits from WVU

WVU Offers Son of Noel Devine

MOUNTAINEERS IN THE PROS

Geno Smith 'Has the Lead' for Seattle's Starting Job

Pat White is Heading to the NFL

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.