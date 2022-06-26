Hot Clicks: WVU Red Hot in Recruiting, Commit Reclassifies, TBT Roster + More

Reviewing some of the best from the last seven days.

FOOTBALL

Five Second-Year Players Who Could Make a Big Impact in 2022

Projecting WVU's Starting Offensive 11 vs Pitt

Projecting WVU's Starting Defensive 11 vs Pitt

TE Will Dixon Reclassifies to 2022

BASKETBALL

Best Virginia Roster Revealed

Breaking Down the West Virginia Region in TBT

RECRUITING

DL Corey McIntyre Jr. Commits to WVU

WR Tory Johnson Jr. Commits to WVU

LB Noah Braham Commits to WVU

LB Ben Cutter Commits to WVU

CB Jordan Jackson Commits to WVU

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.