Hot Clicks: WVU Red Hot in Recruiting, Commit Reclassifies, TBT Roster + More

Reviewing some of the best from the last seven days.

FOOTBALL

Five Second-Year Players Who Could Make a Big Impact in 2022

Projecting WVU's Starting Offensive 11 vs Pitt

Projecting WVU's Starting Defensive 11 vs Pitt

TE Will Dixon Reclassifies to 2022

BASKETBALL

Best Virginia Roster Revealed

Breaking Down the West Virginia Region in TBT

RECRUITING

DL Corey McIntyre Jr. Commits to WVU

WR Tory Johnson Jr. Commits to WVU

LB Noah Braham Commits to WVU

LB Ben Cutter Commits to WVU

CB Jordan Jackson Commits to WVU

Tory Johnson Jr.
Recruiting

Highlights + Evaluation of WVU WR Tory Johnson Jr.

By Christopher Hall13 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-06-25 at 6.21.49 PM
Recruiting

Highlights + Evaluation of WVU DL Corey McIntyre

By Christopher Hall14 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-06-25 at 12.16.57 PM
Recruiting

BREAKING: WVU Lands Fourth Commitment of the Day

By Schuyler Callihan14 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-06-25 at 2.30.04 PM
Recruiting

BREAKING: Neal Brown Lands Second WVU Legacy of the Day

By Schuyler Callihan15 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-06-25 at 2.36.13 PM
Football

WVU Commit Will Dixon Officially Reclassifies to 2022

By Schuyler Callihan18 hours ago
Noah Braham
Recruiting

Highlights + Evaluation of WVU LB Noah Braham

By Christopher Hall19 hours ago
Ben Cutter 2
Recruiting

Highlights + Evaluation of WVU LB Commit Ben Cutter

By Christopher Hall20 hours ago
Hot Board
Area 304+

WVU Football Recruiting Hot Board: Top Lists, Names to Watch + Decision Dates

By Schuyler Callihan20 hours ago
