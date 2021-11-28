Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    REPORT: Lincoln Riley Set to Leave Oklahoma for New Job

    The Sooners will be on the hunt for a new head football coach.
    Author:

    Just one day after stating that he will not be the next head coach at LSU, Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley is reportedly finalizing a deal to make him the next head football coach at USC, per a report from Pete Thamel of Yahoo! Sports.

    In five years as the head coach of the Sooners, Riley went 55-10 and won four Big 12 championships. In that time, he also guided the Sooners to three College Football Playoff appearances (2018, 2019, 2020) and coached back-to-back Heisman Trophy winners (Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray) who went on to be back-to-back 1st overall selections in the NFL Draft.

    Riley went 4-0 against West Virginia.

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

    Read More

    Facebook - @WVUonSI

    Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

    USATSI_17087247_168388579_lowres
    Big 12

    REPORT: Lincoln Riley Set to Leave Oklahoma for New Job

    15 seconds ago
    Screen Shot 2021-11-28 at 1.49.51 PM
    Recruiting

    WVU Loses Another Commit in 2022 Recruiting Class

    2 hours ago
    yt5s.com-Neal Brown _ Kansas Postgame-(1080p60)
    Football

    WATCH: Neal Brown Discusses Win Over Kansas

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_17245164_168388579_lowres
    Football

    Sunday Morning Thoughts: Strong Finish to 2021 Gives Hope for Future

    4 hours ago
    Nov 27, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers wide receiver Winston Wright Jr. (1) celebrates with wide receiver Kaden Prather (3) after scoring a touchdown against the Kansas Jayhawks during the first half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.
    Football

    Mountaineers Move Past Jayhawks for Win No. 6

    17 hours ago
    USATSI_17060712_168388579_lowres
    Football

    Score Predictions for West Virginia at Kansas

    Nov 27, 2021
    Oct 30, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (2) before their game against the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center.
    Mountaineers in the Pros

    WATCH: Deuce McBride Records His First NBA Bucket

    Nov 27, 2021
    USATSI_17042469_168388579_lowres
    Football

    What the ESPN FPI Says About WVU vs Kansas

    Nov 27, 2021