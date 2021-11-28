REPORT: Lincoln Riley Set to Leave Oklahoma for New Job
Just one day after stating that he will not be the next head coach at LSU, Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley is reportedly finalizing a deal to make him the next head football coach at USC, per a report from Pete Thamel of Yahoo! Sports.
In five years as the head coach of the Sooners, Riley went 55-10 and won four Big 12 championships. In that time, he also guided the Sooners to three College Football Playoff appearances (2018, 2019, 2020) and coached back-to-back Heisman Trophy winners (Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray) who went on to be back-to-back 1st overall selections in the NFL Draft.
Riley went 4-0 against West Virginia.
