BREAKING: WVU Flips Ohio Offensive Line Commit Brandon Homady
Monday evening, class of 2025 offensive lineman Brandon Homady (6'3", 280 lbs) of Cleveland, Ohio announced that he will be flipping his commitment from Ohio to West Virginia.
Homady also held offers from Bowling Green, Bucknell, Cornell, Colgate, Dartmouth, Eastern Illinois, Kent State, Penn, and a few others. West Virginia was the only Power Four school to pursue him.
He is the second offensive lineman to commit to the Mountaineers today, joining Jahmir Davis, who made this pledge known earlier in the day.
