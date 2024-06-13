Official: Charlotte Transfer CB Dontez Fagan Signs with West Virginia
Thursday morning, West Virginia head football coach Neal Brown announced the signing of Charlotte cornerback transfer Dontez Fagan.
Fagan announced his commitment to the program back in late April and he'll join a completely re-shaped secondary that features a number of transfers - Garnett Hollis Jr. (Northwestern), Jaheem Joseph (Northwestern), Ayden Garnes (Duquesne), and TJ Crandall (Colorado State).
In one season at Charlotte, Fagan totaled 21 tackles, five pass breakups, 2.5 tackles for loss, and an interception. The pick came against South Florida in the regular season finale and was one of the most impressive interceptions you'll ever see.
Prior to Charlotte, Fagan spent time D-II level at Central Oklahoma and then one year at the JUCO level at Independence C.C.
Fagan will have one year of eligibility remaining.
