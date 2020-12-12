Sports Illustrated Publishers Big 12 Power Rankings: Week 15

The Sports Illustrated Big 12 publishers will release a fresh set of power rankings each week.

Here's a quick glance around the league from this past weekend:

No. 9 Iowa State 42, West Virginia 6

This one was ugly from the get-go. The Cyclones had their way with the Mountaineers and dominated both sides of the ball from start to finish. Iowa State really controlled the line of scrimmage and never allowed West Virginia's offense to find any sort of rhythm.

TCU 29, No. 15 Oklahoma State 22

This was the best game on the Big 12 slate last week as it came down to the very end. TCU QB Max Duggan connected with Derius Davis for a 71-yard touchdown pass to take the lead and eventually win the game.

Texas Tech 16, Kansas 13

Oh Kansas, you were oh so close. Texas Tech was without head coach Matt Wells after testing positive for COVID-19 and you could tell the Red Raiders were a bit off without him on the sidelines. Kansas tied the game up at 13 a piece early in the 4th quarter with a 12-yard touchdown run from Daniel Hishaw Jr., but Texas Tech's Jonathan Garibay hit a 36-yard field goal with five minutes left to win the game.

Texas 69, Kansas State 31

This one was a complete shocker. Texas had several players opt-out and showed all signs of a team that had given up on the season. Head coach Tom Herman is essentially coaching for his job each time out and I think he knew it last Saturday. The Longhorns could not be stopped offensively, but give Kansas State credit for staying within striking distance until about the middle of the 3rd quarter.

No. 11 Oklahoma 27, Baylor 14

The Sooners were roughly 21-point favorites in this game and really never created a comfortable lead as Baylor just continued to find ways to string together defensive stops. The only problem? They couldn't do anything offensively. Oklahoma escapes with a win and is on to the Big 12 Championship game.

Week 8 Power Rankings voted on by: (Schuyler Callihan, Chris Hall, John Hoover, Parker Thune,).

1. Iowa State

2. Oklahoma

3. Oklahoma State

4. Texas

5. West Virginia

6. TCU

7. Baylor

8. Texas Tech

9. Kansas State

10. Kansas

