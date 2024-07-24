11 Mountaineers Named to East-West Shrine Bowl Watchlist
When you're expected to have a strong season, you'll have a ton of eyes on your players. Tuesday evening, the East-West Shrine Bowl released their preseason watchlist with eleven West Virginia Mountaineers being mentioned.
Those listed include quarterback Garrett Greene, left tackle Wyatt Milum, center Brandon Yates, tight end Kole Taylor, defensive end Sean Martin, defensive lineman TJ Jackson, linebacker Tyrin Bradley, linebacker Ty French, cornerback Garnett Hollis Jr., safety Aubrey Burks, and long snapper Austin Brinkman.
This year's game will be held on January 30th at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Mountaineers of the past who were selected to the Shrine Bowl are Carl Davis (1925), Ross McHenry (1927), Joe Stydahar (1936), James Walthall (1945), Leo Benjamin (1948), Joseph Kopnisky (1956), Chuck Howley (1957), Mickey Trimarki (1957), Gene Heeter (1962), Jim Moss (1962), Milton Clegg (1965), Jim Braxton (1971), Jeff Merrow (1974), Tim Agee (1984), Bill Legg (1985), Chris Parker (1989), Theron Ellis (1991), Greg Hertzog (1991), John Ray (1992), Rich Braham (1994), Tim Brown (1994), Barry Hawkins (1995), David Mayfield (1995), Todd Sauerbrun (1995), Eric de Groh (1999), Shawn Foreman (1999), Jerry Porter (2000), Kyle Kayden (2002), Avon Cobourne (2003), Quincy Wilson (2004), Keilen Dykes (2008), Mortty Ivy (2009), Alric Arnett (2010), Najee Goode (2012), Julian Miller (2012), Keith Tandy (2012), Will Clarke (2014), Mark Glowinski (2015), Adam Pankey (2017), Kyle Bosch (2018), Keith Washington II (2020), Leddie Brown (2022), Dante Stills (2023), Bryce Ford-Wheaton (2023), and Beanie Bishop (2024).
