2024 Dates for Gold Rush, True Blue, Stripe the Stadium + More Revealed
West Virginia University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced Tuesday morning the promotional schedule for the upcoming football season.
Stripe the Stadium: 8/31 vs. Penn State (12 p.m.)
- Fans sitting in even-numbered sections (Sec. 102, 104, 202, 204, etc.), Touchdown Terrace and WVU students seated in the upper-level student sections are encouraged to wear gold to the game. Fans sitting in odd-numbered sections (Sec. 101, 103, 201, 203, etc.) and WVU students seated in the lower-level student sections are encouraged to wear blue to the game.
- To see a Stripe the Stadium map, visit wvusports.com/stripethestadium.
Gold Rush: 9/7 vs. Albany (6 p.m.)
- Fans can purchase four tickets and a $25 concession voucher for as low as $150 per Family Day package
Homecoming: 10/19 vs. Kansas State
Military Appreciation: 11/16 vs. Baylor
True Blue/Senior Day: 11/23 vs. UCF
Coal Rush: Kansas, Iowa State, Kansas State or Baylor
READ MORE ABOUT WVU ATHLETICS
Over or Under? A Win Totals Prediction for West Virginia
Charles Wesley Godwin Talks WVU Football on SportsCenter