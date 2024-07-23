Mountaineers Now

2024 Dates for Gold Rush, True Blue, Stripe the Stadium + More Revealed

West Virginia has announced the promotional schedule for this season.

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced Tuesday morning the promotional schedule for the upcoming football season.

Stripe the Stadium: 8/31 vs. Penn State (12 p.m.)

- Fans sitting in even-numbered sections (Sec. 102, 104, 202, 204, etc.), Touchdown Terrace and WVU students seated in the upper-level student sections are encouraged to wear gold to the game. Fans sitting in odd-numbered sections (Sec. 101, 103, 201, 203, etc.) and WVU students seated in the lower-level student sections are encouraged to wear blue to the game.

- To see a Stripe the Stadium map, visit wvusports.com/stripethestadium.

Gold Rush: 9/7 vs. Albany (6 p.m.)

- Fans can purchase four tickets and a $25 concession voucher for as low as $150 per Family Day package

Homecoming: 10/19 vs. Kansas State

Military Appreciation: 11/16 vs. Baylor

True Blue/Senior Day: 11/23 vs. UCF

Coal Rush: Kansas, Iowa State, Kansas State or Baylor

