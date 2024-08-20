2024 WVU Football Schedule
The 2024 college football season is here! We highly suggest you bookmark this link so that you can follow the West Virginia Mountaineers throughout the fall. Here, we will update the schedule each week with results and provide TV and kickoff time information as its announced.
Overall record: 0-0
Conference record: 0-0
AP Poll: Receiving 17 votes
Coaches Poll: Receiving 22 votes
8/31 vs. Penn State | 12 p.m. | FOX
9/7 vs. Albany | 6 p.m. | ESPN+
9/14 at Pitt | 3:30 p.m. | TBD
9/21 vs. Kansas
10/5 at Oklahoma State
10/12 vs. Iowa State
10/19 vs. Kansas State
10/26 at Arizona
11/9 at Cincinnati
11/16 vs. Baylor
11/23 vs. UCF
11/30 at Texas Tech
