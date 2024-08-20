2024 WVU Football Schedule

Mountaineers Now

The 2024 college football season is here! We highly suggest you bookmark this link so that you can follow the West Virginia Mountaineers throughout the fall. Here, we will update the schedule each week with results and provide TV and kickoff time information as its announced.

Overall record: 0-0
Conference record: 0-0

AP Poll: Receiving 17 votes
Coaches Poll: Receiving 22 votes

8/31 vs. Penn State | 12 p.m. | FOX

9/7 vs. Albany | 6 p.m. | ESPN+

9/14 at Pitt | 3:30 p.m. | TBD

9/21 vs. Kansas

10/5 at Oklahoma State

10/12 vs. Iowa State

10/19 vs. Kansas State

10/26 at Arizona

11/9 at Cincinnati

11/16 vs. Baylor

11/23 vs. UCF

11/30 at Texas Tech

