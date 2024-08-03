Mountaineers Now

2024 WVU Sports Hall of Fame Class Announced

A look at this year's inductees.

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia University Athletics Director Wren Baker announced the 34th class of honorees in the West Virginia University Sports Hall of Fame on Saturday.

The 2024 class includes:

Anthony Becht (Football)

Chris Brooks (Basketball)

Bob Donker (Cross Country & Track)

Bette Hushla (Swimming & Diving)

Mark Landers (Baseball)

Rasheed Marshall (Football)

Adrian Murrell (Football)

Liz Repella (Basketball)

Induction ceremonies will take place on Saturday, Sept. 21, prior to the West Virginia-Kansas football game.

