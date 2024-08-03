2024 WVU Sports Hall of Fame Class Announced
A look at this year's inductees.
In this story:
West Virginia University Athletics Director Wren Baker announced the 34th class of honorees in the West Virginia University Sports Hall of Fame on Saturday.
The 2024 class includes:
Anthony Becht (Football)
Chris Brooks (Basketball)
Bob Donker (Cross Country & Track)
Bette Hushla (Swimming & Diving)
Mark Landers (Baseball)
Rasheed Marshall (Football)
Adrian Murrell (Football)
Liz Repella (Basketball)
Induction ceremonies will take place on Saturday, Sept. 21, prior to the West Virginia-Kansas football game.
