2025 CB Chamarryus Bomar Signs with West Virginia
On Wednesday morning, the West Virginia Mountaineers announced the signing of high school cornerback Chamarryus Bomar (5'10", 180 lbs) from Anderson, South Carolina.
Bomar initially committed to play at Appalachian State but re-opened his recruitment when corners coach Rod West took the same job position at West Virginia. West stayed in touch with Bomar and was able to get him to follow him to Morgantown.
As a senior, Bomar tallied 27 tackles, four tackles for loss, and five interceptions (two pick-sixes).
Bomar chose West Virginia over offers from Boston College, Coastal Carolina, East Carolina, Georgia Southern, James Madison, Liberty, Maryland, Old Dominion, Tulane, UAB, USF, Virginia Tech, and a few others.
WVU's 2025 recruiting class
Offense: QB Scotty Fox, WR Tyshawn Dues, WR Jalil Hall, WR Armoni Weaver, TE Jackson Accuardi, OL Phillip Bowser, OL Eidan Buchanan, OL Gavin Crawford, OL Jahmir Davis, OL Brandon Homady.
Defense: DL Taylor Brown, DL Brandon Caesar, DL Amir Leonard-Jean Charles, DL Romando Johnson, DL Evan Powell, DL WIlnerson Telemaque, LB Michael Hastie, LB Cameron Torbor, CB Chamarryus Bomar, CB Dawayne Galloway, CB Zah Jackson, CB Tyrell Russell, S Sammy Etienne, S Chris Fileppo, S Julien Horton.
