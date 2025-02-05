Mountaineers Now

2025 LB Cameron Torbor Commits to & Signs with West Virginia

Another piece to the 2025 West Virginia recruiting class.

Schuyler Callihan

Jul 12, 2023; Arlington, TX, USA; A view of the West Virginia Mountaineers helmet and logo during Big 12 football media day at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Jul 12, 2023; Arlington, TX, USA; A view of the West Virginia Mountaineers helmet and logo during Big 12 football media day at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

The West Virginia Mountaineers made an addition to the 2025 recruiting class on Wednesday, gaining a commitment from Hoover, Alabama linebacker Cameron Torbor (6'3", 242 lbs), who also signed with the program this morning.

Torbor tallied 102 tackles, four sacks, three forced fumbles, one interception, and a blocked field goal this past season. He picked the Mountaineers over offers from Alabama A&M, Austin Peay, Jacksonville State, Middle Tennessee, and UAB.

WVU's 2025 recruiting class

Offense: QB Scotty Fox, WR Tyshawn Dues, WR Jalil Hall, WR Armoni Weaver, TE Jackson Accuardi, OL Phillip Bowser, OL Eidan Buchanan, OL Gavin Crawford, OL Jahmir Davis, OL Brandon Homady.

Defense: DL Taylor Brown, DL Brandon Caesar, DL Amir Leonard-Jean Charles, DL Romando Johnson, DL Evan Powell, DL WIlnerson Telemaque, LB Michael Hastie, LB Cameron Torbor, CB Chamarryus Bomar, CB Dawayne Galloway, CB Zah Jackson, CB Tyrell Russell, S Sammy Etienne, S Chris Fileppo, S Julien Horton.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

JUCO Pass Rusher Marshon Oxley Signs with West Virginia

2025 WR Armoni Weaver Signs with West Virginia

JUCO DL Adam Tomczyk Commits to & Signs with West Virginia

JUCO Edge Rusher Keenan Eck Signs with West Virginia

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Publisher of Mountaineers Now on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. Lead recruiting expert and co-host of Between the Eers, Walk Thru GameDay Show, Mountaineers Now Postgame Show, and In the Gun Podcast.

Home/Football