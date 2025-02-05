2025 LB Cameron Torbor Commits to & Signs with West Virginia
The West Virginia Mountaineers made an addition to the 2025 recruiting class on Wednesday, gaining a commitment from Hoover, Alabama linebacker Cameron Torbor (6'3", 242 lbs), who also signed with the program this morning.
Torbor tallied 102 tackles, four sacks, three forced fumbles, one interception, and a blocked field goal this past season. He picked the Mountaineers over offers from Alabama A&M, Austin Peay, Jacksonville State, Middle Tennessee, and UAB.
WVU's 2025 recruiting class
Offense: QB Scotty Fox, WR Tyshawn Dues, WR Jalil Hall, WR Armoni Weaver, TE Jackson Accuardi, OL Phillip Bowser, OL Eidan Buchanan, OL Gavin Crawford, OL Jahmir Davis, OL Brandon Homady.
Defense: DL Taylor Brown, DL Brandon Caesar, DL Amir Leonard-Jean Charles, DL Romando Johnson, DL Evan Powell, DL WIlnerson Telemaque, LB Michael Hastie, LB Cameron Torbor, CB Chamarryus Bomar, CB Dawayne Galloway, CB Zah Jackson, CB Tyrell Russell, S Sammy Etienne, S Chris Fileppo, S Julien Horton.
