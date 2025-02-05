Mountaineers Now

2025 OL Phillip Bowser Commits to and Signs with West Virginia

More depth up front for the Mountaineer offensive line.

Schuyler Callihan

WVU Footbal
The West Virginia Mountaineers added to its 2025 high school recruiting class on Wednesday morning, gaining a commitment and signature from offensive lineman Phillip Bowser (6'4", 273 lbs) out of Ursuline High School in Youngstown, Ohio.

Bowser chose the Mountaineers over offers from Akron, Buffalo, Eastern Michigan, Kent State, Marshall, Ohio, Robert Morris, South Dakota, Temple, UAB, UCF, UMass, Western Michigan, Youngstown State, and a few others.

He primarily played left tackle in high school, but also has the ability to play center, if needed. It remains to be seen where he will begin his career at West Virginia.

WVU's 2025 recruiting class

Offense: QB Scotty Fox, WR Tyshawn Dues, WR Jalil Hall, WR Armoni Weaver, TE Jackson Accuardi, OL Phillip Bowser, OL Eidan Buchanan, OL Gavin Crawford, OL Jahmir Davis, OL Brandon Homady.

Defense: DL Taylor Brown, DL Brandon Caesar, DL Amir Leonard-Jean Charles, DL Romando Johnson, DL Evan Powell, DL WIlnerson Telemaque, LB Michael Hastie, LB Cameron Torbor, CB Chamarryus Bomar, CB Dawayne Galloway, CB Zah Jackson, CB Tyrell Russell, S Sammy Etienne, S Chris Fileppo, S Julien Horton.

Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Publisher of Mountaineers Now on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. Lead recruiting expert and co-host of Between the Eers, Walk Thru GameDay Show, Mountaineers Now Postgame Show, and In the Gun Podcast.

