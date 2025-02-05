2025 WR Armoni Weaver Signs with West Virginia
Class of 2025 athlete Armoni Weaver (5'9", 161 lbs) of Spartanburg, South Carolina officially signed to play for West Virginia on Wednesday morning. The two-way high school star was expected to play cornerback for Rod West, who recruited him to Appalachian State, but instead, he's coming to Morgantown as a wide receiver.
In nine games as a senior, Weaver hauled in 26 receptions for 541 yards and seven touchdowns. He figures to be someone the Mountaineers will work in the slot down the road.
He chose the Mountaineers over offers from Boston College, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Coastal Carolina, Duke, East Carolina, James Madison, Liberty, Marshall, Maryland, Missouri, Old Dominion, UAB, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, and others.
WVU's 2025 recruiting class
Offense: QB Scotty Fox, WR Tyshawn Dues, WR Jalil Hall, WR Armoni Weaver, TE Jackson Accuardi, OL Phillip Bowser, OL Eidan Buchanan, OL Gavin Crawford, OL Jahmir Davis, OL Brandon Homady.
Defense: DL Taylor Brown, DL Brandon Caesar, DL Amir Leonard-Jean Charles, DL Romando Johnson, DL Evan Powell, DL WIlnerson Telemaque, LB Michael Hastie, LB Cameron Torbor, CB Chamarryus Bomar, CB Dawayne Galloway, CB Zah Jackson, CB Tyrell Russell, S Sammy Etienne, S Chris Fileppo, S Julien Horton.
