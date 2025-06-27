2026 Commit LaMarcus Dillard Could Be the Future Anchor of WVU’s Offensive Line
A week ago, the West Virginia Mountaineers picked up a commitment from class of 2026 offensive lineman Lamarcus Dillard (6'2", 310 lbs) from St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, Maryland.
Lillard picked the Mountaineers over offers from Boston College, Charlotte, Florida International, Marshall, Maryland, Miami, Pitt, Syracuse, Toledo, Tulane, UCF, Virginia Tech, and a handful of others.
Today, we take a peek into the tape to reveal what Dillard will be bringing to Morgantown.
Highlights:
Evaluation:
Primarily played center, but has some experience at guard too. Could continue to see action at both positions at the next level; however, projects to have a pretty high ceiling as a center. Clearly dominant in the run game, tossing defensive tackles left and right, and works his way to the second level quickly. Has a powerful lower half, which helps drive defenders backward without having much of a chance to gain leverage. Moves extremely well laterally, making him a perfect fit for this Rich Rodriguez offense. Could see time at guard early in his career if it helps him get on the field faster, but would anticipate a full-time move to center.
