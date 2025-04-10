2026 DB Taj Powell Commits to West Virginia
Thursday evening, the West Virginia University football program received a commitment from class of 2026 defensive back Taj Powell out of Springfield Ohio.
Powell also held offers from Kentucky, Bowling Green, Temple, Buffalo, Miami (OH), Ohio, and Toledo, among others.
The Mountaineer coaching staff extended an offer to Powell on January 24th and has since made multiple visits to Morgantown.
Powell becomes the second defensive back to sign with WVU, joining Emory Snyder out of Bixby Oklahoma, who also announced his commitment on Thursday, and the sixth overall commitment overall, teaming up with QB Jyron Hughley, RB Jett Walker, WR Jeffar Jean-Noel, and TE Sam Hamilton.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
How to Watch & Listen to West Virginia at Houston
Pat McAfee Gets Jam-Packed Pittsburgh Crowd to Sing "Take Me Home, Country Roads"
West Virginia Snags Commitment from Class of 2026 Oklahoma Defensive Back
West Virginia Contacts Charleston Big Man Ante Brzovic
West Virginia DB Keyon Washington Intends to Enter the Transfer Portal