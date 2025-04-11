Mountaineers Now

2026 Linebacker Cameron Dwyer Chooses West Virginia

The Mountaineer coaching staff picks up a linebacker for the 2026 class

Christopher Hall

West Virginia University football vs. Baylor.
West Virginia University football vs. Baylor. / Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

The West Virginia University football program received a commitment from class of 2026 linebacker Cameron Dwyer.

Dwyer chose the Mountaineers over South Florida, James Madison, Liberty, East Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Pitt, among others.

The West Virginia coaching staff extended in offer to the Wellington, Florida product on January 29.

Dwyer is the seventh commit for the class of 2026, defensive backs, Taj Powell and Emory Snyder, and quarterback Jyron Hughley, running back Jett Walker, wide receiver Jeffar Jean-Noel, and tight end Sam Hamilton.

