24 Mountaineers Earn a Spot on the All-Big 12 Academic Team

On Thursday, the Big 12 Conference released the All-Big 12 Academic Team with 11 Mountaineers earning first team All-Big 12 Academic honors and 13 named to the second team.

Mountaineers on All-Big 12 Academic First Team: Austin Brinkman, Jarret Doege, Zach Frazier, Garrett Greene, Casey Legg, Seah Mahon, Graeson Malashevich, Sean Martin, Reese Smith, Evan Staley, and Winston Wright Jr.

Mountaineers on All-Big 12 Academic Second Team: Leddie Brown, Jordan Jefferson, Nicktroy Fortune, Ja'Quay Hubbard, John Hughes, Tony Mathis Jr., Akheem Mesidor, Parker Moorer, Mike O'Luaghlin, Daryl Porter Jr., Malachi Ruffin, Taurus Simmons, and Tyler Sumpter.

First team members consist of those who have maintained a 3.20 or better GPA while the second team selections hold a 3.00 to 3.19 GPA.

To qualify, student-athletes must maintain a 3.00 GPA or higher either cumulative or the two previous semesters and must have participated in 20 percent of their team’s scheduled contests. Freshmen and transfers are not eligible in their first year of academic residence. Senior student-athletes who have participated for a minimum of two years and meet all the criteria except the percent of participation are also eligible.

