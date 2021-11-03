3 Big 12 Members in the Initial College Football Playoff Rankings
On Tuesday night, the College Football Playoff Selection Committee released its first rankings of the 2021 season. Georgia took the top spot, and rounding out the top four is Alabama, Michigan State, and Oregon. Ohio State sits at number five, followed by Cincinnati and Michigan, while undefeated Oklahoma is eighth.
Including Oklahoma, the Big 12 Conference has three teams inside the top 25, with Oklahoma State at Baylor sitting 11th and 12th, respectively.
College Football Playoff Rankings
1. Georgia 8-0
2. Alabama 7-1
3. Michigan State 8-0
4. Oregon 7-1
5. Ohio State 7-1
6. Cincinnati 8-0
7. Michigan 7-1
8. Oklahoma 9-0
9. Wake Forest 8-0
10. Notre Dame 7-1
11. Oklahoma State 7-1
12. Baylor 7-1
13. Auburn 6-2
14. Texas A&M 6-2
15. BYU 7-2
16. Mississippi 6-2
17. Mississippi State 5-3
18. Kentucky 6-2
19. N.C. State 6-2
20. Minnesota 6-2
21. Wisconsin 5-3
22. Iowa 6-2
23. Fresno State 7-2
24. San Diego State 7-1
25. Pitt 6-2
College Football Playoff Selection Committee Members
Mitch Barnhart - Kentucky athletics director
Gary Barta - Iowa athletics director (Chair)
Paola Boivin - Arizona State professor
Tom Burman - Wyoming athletics director
Charlie Cobb - Georgia State athletics director
Boo Corrigan - N.C. State athletics director
Rick George - Colorado athletics director
Will Shields - former Nebraska offensive lineman
Gene Taylor - Kansas State athletics director
Joe Taylor - Vice President for Athletics and Community Wellness, Virginia Union University
John Urschel - former Penn State offensive lineman
Rod West - group president Entergy Corporation
Tyrone Willingham - former head coach at Stanford, Notre Dame and Washington
