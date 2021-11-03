Skip to main content
    • November 3, 2021
    3 Big 12 Members in the Initial College Football Playoff Rankings

    Oklahoma was selected eighth while Oklahoma State and Baylor sit just outside the top 10
    On Tuesday night, the College Football Playoff Selection Committee released its first rankings of the 2021 season. Georgia took the top spot, and rounding out the top four is Alabama, Michigan State, and Oregon. Ohio State sits at number five, followed by Cincinnati and Michigan, while undefeated Oklahoma is eighth. 

    Including Oklahoma, the Big 12 Conference has three teams inside the top 25, with Oklahoma State at Baylor sitting 11th and 12th, respectively. 

    Oklahoma's Marvin Mims (17) runs past Texas Tech's Malik Dunlap (8) to score a touchdown during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021.

    College Football Playoff Rankings

    1. Georgia 8-0

    2. Alabama 7-1

    3. Michigan State 8-0

    4. Oregon 7-1

    5. Ohio State 7-1

    6. Cincinnati 8-0

    7. Michigan 7-1

    8. Oklahoma 9-0

    9. Wake Forest 8-0 

    10. Notre Dame 7-1

    11. Oklahoma State 7-1

    12. Baylor 7-1

    13. Auburn 6-2

    14. Texas A&M 6-2

    15. BYU 7-2

    16. Mississippi 6-2

    17. Mississippi State 5-3

    18. Kentucky 6-2

    19. N.C. State 6-2

    20. Minnesota 6-2

    21. Wisconsin 5-3

    22. Iowa 6-2

    23. Fresno State 7-2

    24. San Diego State 7-1

    25. Pitt 6-2

    College Football Playoff Selection Committee Members

    Mitch Barnhart - Kentucky athletics director

    Gary Barta - Iowa athletics director (Chair)

    Paola Boivin - Arizona State professor

    Tom Burman - Wyoming athletics director

    Charlie Cobb - Georgia State athletics director

    Boo Corrigan - N.C. State athletics director

    Rick George - Colorado athletics director

    Will Shields - former Nebraska offensive lineman

    Gene Taylor - Kansas State athletics director

    Joe Taylor - Vice President for Athletics and Community Wellness, Virginia Union University

    John Urschel - former Penn State offensive lineman

    Rod West - group president Entergy Corporation

    Tyrone Willingham - former head coach at Stanford, Notre Dame and Washington

