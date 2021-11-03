3 Big 12 Members in the Initial College Football Playoff Rankings

On Tuesday night, the College Football Playoff Selection Committee released its first rankings of the 2021 season. Georgia took the top spot, and rounding out the top four is Alabama, Michigan State, and Oregon. Ohio State sits at number five, followed by Cincinnati and Michigan, while undefeated Oklahoma is eighth.

Including Oklahoma, the Big 12 Conference has three teams inside the top 25, with Oklahoma State at Baylor sitting 11th and 12th, respectively.

Oklahoma's Marvin Mims (17) runs past Texas Tech's Malik Dunlap (8) to score a touchdown during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

College Football Playoff Rankings

1. Georgia 8-0

2. Alabama 7-1

3. Michigan State 8-0

4. Oregon 7-1

5. Ohio State 7-1

6. Cincinnati 8-0

7. Michigan 7-1

8. Oklahoma 9-0

9. Wake Forest 8-0

10. Notre Dame 7-1

11. Oklahoma State 7-1

12. Baylor 7-1

13. Auburn 6-2

14. Texas A&M 6-2

15. BYU 7-2

16. Mississippi 6-2

17. Mississippi State 5-3

18. Kentucky 6-2

19. N.C. State 6-2

20. Minnesota 6-2

21. Wisconsin 5-3

22. Iowa 6-2

23. Fresno State 7-2

24. San Diego State 7-1

25. Pitt 6-2

College Football Playoff Selection Committee Members

Mitch Barnhart - Kentucky athletics director

Gary Barta - Iowa athletics director (Chair)

Paola Boivin - Arizona State professor

Tom Burman - Wyoming athletics director

Charlie Cobb - Georgia State athletics director

Boo Corrigan - N.C. State athletics director

Rick George - Colorado athletics director

Will Shields - former Nebraska offensive lineman

Gene Taylor - Kansas State athletics director

Joe Taylor - Vice President for Athletics and Community Wellness, Virginia Union University

John Urschel - former Penn State offensive lineman

Rod West - group president Entergy Corporation

Tyrone Willingham - former head coach at Stanford, Notre Dame and Washington

