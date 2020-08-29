3 Shocking and 3 Not so Shocking Takeaways of WVU's Initial Depth Chart

The initial West Virginia football depth chart was released yesterday in the team's 2020 media guide and although most of it was expected, there were a few shocking takeaways at first glance. Let's break it all down.

Shocking

1. No Tairiq Stewart in the two-deep at offensive tackle

West Virginia will be replacing both of its offensive tackles from a year ago and will likely have to rely on some younger guys to fill in. At least, that's what the depth chart is showing as of right now. Junior college transfer Tairiq Stewart (6'4", 344 lbs) is a big, strong, physical offensive lineman that would seem to be a good option to start at right tackle. Given the inexperience West Virginia has at both left and right tackle, I would have thought Stewart would at least be in contention for a starting spot, although he didn't enroll until June.

2. Jackie Matthews listed as a backup corner, not as a starter at safety

Last fall, cornerback Jackie Matthews helped seal the deal in the junior college national championship with an interception late in the game to give Mississippi Gulf Coast the JUCO national title. Matthews has great ball skills and is a great cover corner. With that said, there was some talk floating around about the coaching staff potentially moving Matthews to safety to get him on the field more. To see him listed at corner isn't all that surprising since that is his natural position, but to see him listed as a backup at corner opposed to starting at safety is a bit shocking. Regardless, you'll see Matthews on the field a ton and will likely play both corner and safety.

3. Ceredo, WV native Graeson Malashevich listed in the two-deep

Don't get me wrong, Malashevich has the ability to play and be an impact on the Mountaineers' offense. We covered a few of his high school games and you could see that the potential is there. He's quick, shifty, and has good hands. Even going back to last year, head coach Neal Brown has liked his game, but I am shocked to see him as the 2nd option at the (H) as a redshirt freshman behind Winston Wright Jr. True freshman Reese Smith will also see some time at the position and could rise up the depth chart at some point during fall camp or the regular season.

Photo by Caleb Saunders - WVU Football

Not so shocking

1. No starting quarterback....yet

Both Austin Kendall and Jarret Doege had their struggles in 2019, which led to the insufficiencies of the offense. Although Doege played a little better, he also had the luxury of young wide receivers finally coming along and not making as many mistakes as they were earlier in the season. Kendall dealt with a hand injury for much of the season too, but some of his decision making was subpar. With virtually no spring ball, it only makes sense for these two to continue to battle it out over the next two weeks. Don't be surprised if we don't know the starter until a couple of days prior to kickoff.

2. Leddie Brown is the No. 1 running back

After being a rotational back in his first two seasons in Morgantown, it's time for Brown to takeover and become the workhorse out of the backfield. Not only does he have the build to be an every down back, but he has to be "the guy" due to the lack of experience that sits behind him. Is he a 1,000-yard rusher? That's yet to be determined, but the potential for him to be a top back in the Big 12 is certainly there.

3. VanDarius Cowan listed as the starting BANDIT

Despite playing in only two games in 2019, VanDarius Cowan is at the top of the depth chart at BANDIT. If he can remain healthy in 2020, he can quickly emerge as West Virginia's best pass rusher that doesn't have "Stills" as a last name. He has taken some reps inside as well, which isn't all that surprising given his size (6'4", 240 lbs) and it will give Maryland transfer Bryce Brand more of an opportunity off the edge.

