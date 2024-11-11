70,000+ Fans Sing Country Roads During Panthers-Giants Game in Germany
Once again, NFL fans in Germany showed some love to the Mountain State whether they knew it or not.
Over the last handful of years, the NFL has played a game over there, and before the start of the fourth quarter, they will play John Denver's hit song "Country Roads, Take Me Home," a tune that blared throughout the mountains of West Virginia Saturday evening following their win over the Cincinnati Bearcats.
Yesterday, the overseas tradition continued when 70,132 fans sang along during the Carolina Panthers-New York Giants game at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.
Country Roads has grown in popularity in recent years, making its way to commercials, movies, TV shows, and big-time events, such as Munich's Oktoberfest. This is one of the reasons they play the song during the NFL game in Germany each year. It's a song that the locals know word for word and is played at other festivals throughout the country.
Former West Virginia punter/kicker Pat McAfee has also brought more attention to the song, with fans from various schools singing along while on the set of ESPN's College GameDay.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Bowl Projections for West Virginia Entering Week 12
Betting Odds for West Virginia vs. Baylor
Between The Eers: The Morning After Cincinnati