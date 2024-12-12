Mountaineers Now

A.J. Hawk Calls Rich Rodriguez to WVU a 'No-Brainer'

Pat McAfee's co-host is all on board for Rich Rod taking back over the Mountaineers.

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia is the center of the college football world this Thursday morning after making the hire of Rich Rodriguez official.

WVU great Pat McAfee opened up his show this afternoon by discussing his thoughts on the move by Wren Baker and then, later on in the show, circled back to the topic when his co-host and former Green Bay Packers linebacker A.J. Hawk hopped on the set.

McAfee teased Hawk about the Mountaineers being a threat to his alma mater, Ohio State, but he let it slide and gave WVU a round of applause for bringing Rich Rodriguez home.

“I feel like I’ve said this all along, this was a no-brainer. Rich Rod went and had his other gigs, and he’s shown he can still run a very explosive offense, and this dude is West Virginia. I get it’s maybe an age thing because I remember this era. I remember the great run that Rich had when he was there and all the great players that you had come through there. But why not? Why would you not hire him and at least give him a shot? Let’s do it!”

The Pat McAfee Show will be live from the WVU Coliseum tomorrow to set the stage for Rodriguez's introductory press conference at 1:30 p.m. EST.

