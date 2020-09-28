SI.com
A Quick Glance of the Baylor Bears

Christopher Hall

The West Virginia Mountaineers (1-1, 0-1) will host the Baylor Bears (1-0, 1-0) Saturday for their Big 12 Conference home opener this Saturday at noon on ABC.

West Virginia is coming off a 27-13 loss to the Oklahoma State Cowboys. At the same time, Baylor cruised to a 47-14 victory of the Kansas Jayhawks in their season opener under new head coach Dave Aranda after Matt Rhule left to take the head coaching position at the Carolina Panthers.

“A lot of respect for that program,” said West Virginia head coach Neal Brown. “What coach Rhule did turning that around and then what coach (Dave) Aranda continues to do. A team that jumps out on you on film because they play with a toughness - they play with an edge - play extremely hard. I thought they had a really good outing in their first game.”

Running back Trestan Ebner tallied 272 total yards and four touchdowns on the afternoon. Two touchdowns coming on 100 and 83-yard kickoff returns, along with one on the ground and a touchdown reception.

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears racked up 203 rushing yards, 175 coming from three different running backs.

John Lovett – 17 carries 78 yards 1 TD

Trestan Ebner – 9 carries 36 yards 1 TD

Craig Williams – 5 carries 61 yards 1 TD

During his freshman season, quarterback Charlie Brewer appeared in eight games, including taking over as the starter in the final four games and is a big part of Matt Rhule building the program back to a conference contender. 

“He’s a winner. Comes from a winning family - grandad was a winner - dad’s a winner - brother was a winner. It's bred into him,” Brown said.

The Mountaineers had won three straight over Baylor before the 17-14 loss last season in Waco to the No. 12 Bears. West Virginia leads the all-time series 5-3.

