A Young Group of Receivers Looking to Make a Big Impact

All eyes will be on the offense in West Virginia's season opener against Eastern Kentucky on Saturday.

Jarret Doege has taken the offense's reigns, and along with some optimism from head coach Neal Brown on the running game, there is excitement building on the potential for the Mountaineers in 2020.

Then, there is the receiving corps. At the start of spring practice, Brown identified the receivers as the group that will be the most improved in the 2020 season, and although the spring period was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Brown maintained that same energy throughout the offseason.

On Thursday, during his weekly coach’s show, Brown stated the Mountaineers have “some really good battles, and everybody in the two-deep will play wideout.”

One of those battles is Bryce Ford-Wheaton and Sean Ryan at the “X” position, and in the depth chart for the season opener, Ford-Wheaton sits on the top line. Brown said,” he has probably had the better practices thus far,” on Thursday.

Brown noted earlier in fall camp that confidence leads to Ford-Wheaton making plays in practice, noting that you could see it in the back half of last season.

The competition might have been open in the slots, but it was T.J. Simmons and Winston Wright Jr. jobs to lose, and they'll be the first group out on Saturday.

Wright showed off his speed in a 95-yard kickoff return against Baylor last season, and Simmons got into a groove and, at times, unguardable before an injury slowed him down and sidelined him for two games.

Isaiah Esdale hauled in 13 of his 15 receptions last season in the final five games. Neal Brown stated that “he’s been really consistent,” in practice. Also noting that he moved to the outside. However, on the depth chart, Esdale is slated behind T.J. Simmons in the slot.

Freshman Reese Smith enrolled in January and won the spot behind Winston Wright Jr. in the other slot (H).

“He’s got really good hands, said Brown. He’s physical. He’s got the mindset of how he prepares. He doesn’t back down from anything,” also adding that he will be starting on two or maybe three special team units.

Another true freshman Sam Brown made the depth chart, along with redshirt sophomore Ali Jennings, behind Sam James, who led the team in receiving yards and receptions in 2019. Brown explained that Sam Brown’s “burst and his speed is probably as good as anybody in that room.”

James had an up and down season last year and dropped passes plagued the now redshirt sophomore. Co-offensive coordinator and wide receiver coach Gerad Parker cited emotions as a contributor to the lack of consistency last season and worked on not getting too high or too low based on results.

There are nine receivers listed on the depth chart, and ideally, Brown said, “you want to have ten that are ready to go, and you’ll go into games thinking you’ll play eight. You have four receiver positions. You want to be two-deep at each of those, and you want to have a swing guy on the inside and a swing guy outside.”

Brown has plenty of options with 17 receivers on the roster. How many will make an appearance on Saturday will be an interesting side note.

Receivers Depth Chart

WR (Z): Sam James, Sam Brown OR Ali Jennings

WR (X): Bryce Ford-Wheaton, Sean Ryan

WR (H): Winston Wright Jr., Reese Smith

SLOT: T.J. Simmons, Isaiah Esdale

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly