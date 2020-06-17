Aaron Beasley and Jim Carlen on College Football Hall of Fame Ballot

The College Football Hall of Fame released the ballot for the 2021 College Football Hall of Fame class that includes two former Mountaineers Aaron Beasley and Jim Carlen.

Defensive Back Aaron Beasley (1992-95) is second all-time in West Virginia career interceptions with 20, including 10 interceptions in 1994 that led the NCAA and was a consensus All-American in 1995 with five interceptions and 15 pass deflections.

Beasley was selected in the third round by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 1996 NFL Draft where he spent six seasons before spending two years with the Jets (2002-03) and his final season with the Atlanta Falcons in 2004. In nine seasons, Beasley accumulated 423 tackles, 24 interceptions, ten forced fumbles, and 8.5 quarterback sacks.

Jim Carlen spent four seasons pacing the Mountaineer sidelines (1966-69). After going 3-5-2 in his first season at the helm, he led West Virginia to a Southern Conference Championship in year two (West Virginia’s final year in the SoCo), then three years later, Carlen guided the Mountaineers to their first 10-win season in program history including a 14-3 win over South Carolina in the 1969 Peach Bowl. He finished his coaching career with a record of 107-69-6.

Then, Carlen spent five seasons (1970-74) as the head coach of the Texas Tech Red Raiders and served as head coach and athletic director at South Carolina from 1975-81.

The 2021 College Football Hall of Fame Class will be officially inducted during the 64th NFF Annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 7, 2021, at the New York Hilton Midtown.