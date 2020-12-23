Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruiting
Akheem Mesidor Earns Freshman Second-Team All-American by The Athletic

West Virginia defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor is selected to the Freshman All-American Second-Team by The Athletic.
West Virginia defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor has been selected Second Team Freshman All-American by The Athletic.

Mesidor was eighth in the Big 12 Conference in sacks with five and finished the season with 29 tackles, including 6.5 tackles for a loss. 

West Virginia is back in action on December 31st at 4:00 pm EST against the Army Black Knights at the Liberty Bowl.

West Virginia Mountaineers defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor (90) sacks TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan (15) during the fourth quarter at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.
