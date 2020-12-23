Akheem Mesidor Earns Freshman Second-Team All-American by The Athletic

West Virginia defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor is selected to the Freshman All-American Second-Team by The Athletic.

Mesidor was eighth in the Big 12 Conference in sacks with five and finished the season with 29 tackles, including 6.5 tackles for a loss.

West Virginia is back in action on December 31st at 4:00 pm EST against the Army Black Knights at the Liberty Bowl.

