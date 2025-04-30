Akron DB Darrian Lewis Commits to West Virginia
The West Virginia University football program received a commitment from Akron transfer defensive back Darrian Lewis early Wednesday afternoon.
In 12 appearances last season, Lewis started 11 games and tallied 74 tackles, included three tackles for a loss, an interception and six pass breakups.
Lewis announced his decision to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal on April 22nd and received offers from Western Kentucky, New Mexico, Western Michigan, Miami (OH), Florida Atlantic, UTEP, Purdue, and Illinois.
Along with West Virginia, the Akron, Ohio, native took visits to Purdue and Illinois.
During his Akron Career, he appeared in 36 games, making 20 starts 205 tackles, two interceptions, 15 pass deflections and 1.5 sacks.
