Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
Search

Ali Jennings is Heading Home

Ali Jennings commits to Conference USA East member
Author:
Publish date:

Former West Virginia University receiver Ali Jennings announced he will be heading back to his home state of Virginia and transferring to Old Dominion University.

 

Jennings entered the NCAA Transfer Portal in January after spending his first two seasons in Morgantown. He hauled in 26 receptions for 240 yards and two touchdowns in his 19 appearances. All three of his career starts came during his freshman campaign. 

Oct 31, 2020; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers wide receiver Ali Jennings (19) catches a pass for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.

Oct 31, 2020; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers wide receiver Ali Jennings (19) catches a pass for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.

The Richmond, Va native helped lead Highland Springs to a perfect 15-0 record and the VHSL Group 5A State Championship, defeating Stone Bridge, 37-26. Jennings finished his senior year with 40 receptions for 874 yards and seven touchdowns and gained notoriety as one of Virginia's top receivers in the 2019 recruiting class.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

Oct 31, 2020; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers wide receiver Ali Jennings (19) catches a pass for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.
Football

Ali Jennings is Heading Home

Derek Culver
Basketball

Multiple Mountaineers Earn Big 12 Honors

Baseball

West Virginia Remains in Top 25

10950266_4f8d69484c9d4e19bd24e546f478cb94
Recruiting

2022 DB Impressed by WVU’s “History of Winning”

FB Recruiting
Recruiting

WVU Offer Leaves 2022 Defensive End Speechless

DALE SPARKS - BOB_HUGGINS_WVU_OU_02_13_21
Basketball

New AP Top 25 Poll Released

USATSI_15619401_168388579_lowres
Basketball

ESPN Bracketology Update - 3/8

USATSI_15681927_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Predicting Where WVU Will be Ranked in the New AP Top 25