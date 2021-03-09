Ali Jennings is Heading Home

Former West Virginia University receiver Ali Jennings announced he will be heading back to his home state of Virginia and transferring to Old Dominion University.

Jennings entered the NCAA Transfer Portal in January after spending his first two seasons in Morgantown. He hauled in 26 receptions for 240 yards and two touchdowns in his 19 appearances. All three of his career starts came during his freshman campaign.

Oct 31, 2020; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers wide receiver Ali Jennings (19) catches a pass for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

The Richmond, Va native helped lead Highland Springs to a perfect 15-0 record and the VHSL Group 5A State Championship, defeating Stone Bridge, 37-26. Jennings finished his senior year with 40 receptions for 874 yards and seven touchdowns and gained notoriety as one of Virginia's top receivers in the 2019 recruiting class.

