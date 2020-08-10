MountaineerMaven
Alston Likely to Miss Half of the Season

Christopher Hall

In an announcement released Sunday afternoon by the West Virginia University Athletics Communications Department, head football coach Neal Brown expects junior defensive end Taijh Alston to miss the first half of the season.

Alston was in just his second game of his Mountaineer career before suffering a season-ending knee injury in game two of the 2019 season against Missouri. He finished the season with one sack that came in the season-opener versus James Madison. 

Alston made his way to Morgantown via Copiah Lincoln Community College in Wesson, Mississippi. He tallied 78 tackles, including seven sacks, 15 tackles for loss, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries to earn All-Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges (MACJC) First-Team honors. 

