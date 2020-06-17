MountaineerMaven
Analysis & Eligibility for Each Incoming WVU Transfer

Schuyler Callihan

DE Bryce Brand (Maryland)

Analysis: Brand played in nine games in 2019 and finished with 12 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, and one sack. He was primarily used as a backup on the defensive line and at linebacker, but should see a much clearer path to playing time in Morgantown.

Eligibility: Brand should have immediate eligibility and will have two years remaining.

DE Joseph Boletepeli (NC State)

Analysis: Last year as a redshirt freshman, Boletepeli appeared in four games and recorded 11 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks for the Wolfpack. His addition will be welcomed as it strengthens the depth of the defensive line. 

Eligibility: Still unclear at this point. Could be forced to sit out 2020 with two years remaining, or could have three years by receiving immediate eligibility.

S Scottie Young Jr. (Arizona)

Analysis: During his time at Arizona, Young totaled 157 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, five interceptions, and seven pass deflections. He gives the West Virginia secondary a huge boost in pass coverage and can certainly become a leader on the defensive side of the ball. Whenever Young Jr. hits the field, expect him to lock down a starting spot somewhere in that secondary.

Eligibility: Young Jr. has immediate eligibility with one year remaining, but told Mountaineer Maven that he is considering using his redshirt for the 2020 season.

P Tyler Sumpter (Troy)

Analysis: The Troy graduate transfer handled the punting duties for the Trojans the past three seasons with a career average of 42.2. Sumpter earned All-Sun Belt third team as a punter in 2018 and 2019. He will likely win the job as the team's punter and will battle for the placekicker position.

Eligibility: Immediate eligibility, one year remaining.

