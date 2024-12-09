Andy Kotelnicki No Longer in the Mix for the West Virginia Job
Penn State offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki is no longer in the running for the West Virginia job. He was believed to be one of the finalists for the job but over the last few hours, there were reports that Kotelnicki would stay put. Monday evening, he confirmed his commitment to Penn State.
Kotelnicki has a proven history of fixing offenses and turning them into top units in the country. He's paid his dues in the coaching industry, working his way up the ladder with stops at the D-III level, FCS, Group of Five, and Power Four with stints at Kansas and Penn State. From 2013-23, Kotelnicki was in lockstep with Lance Leipold, following him from Wisconsin-Whitewater to Buffalo to Kansas.
His stint at Buffalo
Fixing the program at Buffalo was no easy chore. It took a couple of years for things to get turned around, but once they did, Kotelnicki constructed some of the best offenses in program history.
In 2018, the Bulls set single-season program records for total offense (5,803 yards) and offensive touchdowns (64).
The following season, the Bulls ranked 10th nationally in rushing with 3,256 yards, which also set a program record. Jarret Patterson rushed for a school-record 1,799 yards (5th nationally) and 19 touchdowns, while Kevin Marks racked up 1,035 yards, marking the first time in program history the Bulls had a pair of 1,000-yard rushers in the same season.
In his final year on the job, the Bulls ranked second in rushing and fifth in scoring. Jaret Patterson led the nation in rushing.
Turning around Kansas
In the nine years before Leipold and Kotelicki showed up, the Jayhawks won a grand total of 16 games. That just happens to match the number of wins the two were able to record in just three seasons on the job.
Kansas went from being the laughingstock of college football to a team that has a bright future, and Kotelnicki played a big part in that turnaround. If it weren't for the injuries to Jalon Daniels, the Jayhawks probably would have finished the 2022 and 2023 seasons with a better record. Kotelnicki still did an admirable job with Jason Bean going 5-2 as his replacement at quarterback.
Kansas ranked 12th in the country in 20+ yard plays (8.3%), 15th in 30+ yard plays (3.89%), and 11th in 40+ yard plays (2.12%) during his time as the offensive coordinator. They also ranked 10th in the country in 15+ yard pass plays (20.97%) during that span.
Kansas took a significant step back offensively this year, most notably in the passing game, where turnovers were problematic. Coincidence that regression happened in Kotelnicki's first year away from the program? I think not.
The move to Penn State
Kotelnicki's magic is already working in year one with Penn State, turning what was the 60-ranked unit a year ago into the 11th-ranked offense. The Nittany Lions are currently third among Power Four teams in rushing yards per game (202.2) while ranking 41st nationally in passing (246.5).
Quarterback Drew Allar has made a huge jump under Kotelnicki, seeing his completion percentage increase from 59.9% to 69.1%. Thus far, he's completed 224-of-324 pass attempts for 2,894 yards and 21 touchdowns to seven interceptions.
As strong as the passing game has been, it always starts and ends with the ground game in Kotelnicki's offense. And once again, he has a chance of producing two 1,000-yard rushers in the same season. Entering the first round of the College Football Playoff, Nicholas Singleton has 838 yards, while Kaytron Allen sits at 822 yards.
