Anthony Wilson Houses Interception from 79 Yards Out
In the opening minutes of the second quarter, West Virginia safety Anthony Wilson picked off Cincinnati quarterback Brendan Sorsby and returned it for a 79-yard touchdown to give the Mountaineers their first points of the game, tying it up 7-7.
Sorsby was wrapped up on the fourth down attempt, and instead of taking the sack, he tried to make something happen that wasn't there by shoveling the pass in the direction of several white jerseys.
Coming into the game, the redshirt senior had recorded 53 tackles and two pass breakups. For a defense struggling to get stops and limit the pass game, this is the kind of thing that can spark a unit, even if it was a mistake by the quarterback.
On the very next possession, Sorsby turned the ball over again, fumbling on a rush up the middle which West Virginia recovered. The Mountaineers worked their way inside the 10-yard line but were stymied by a stingy red zone defense. Michael Hayes booted through a chip shot field goal to give WVU a 10-7 lead.
