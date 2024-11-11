Mountaineers Now

Anthony Wilson Jr. Named Big 12 Co- Defensive Player of the Week

West Virginia University safety Anthony Wilson earns Big 12 Co-Defensive Player of the Week

Christopher Hall

West Virginia University safety Anthony Wilson
West Virginia University safety Anthony Wilson / Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

Monday afternoon, the Big 12 Conference announced West Virginia University safety Anthony Wilson as Co-Defensive Player of the Week.

The senior captured momentum early in the first quarter after intercepting the pass of Cincinnati quarterback Brendan Sorsby and returned it 79 yards for the touchdown, starting 24 unanswered points by the Mountaineers.

Wilson finished the afternoon with 11 tackles and the interception. The pick-six was the first of his career.

Wilson is second on the team in tackes with 64 and has an interception and two pass breaksups on the year.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

Quick Hits: Fatorma Mulbah's Big Day, Handling QB Situation, Improved Pass Coverage + More

Neal Brown Gives Promising Garrett Greene Update, Talks QB Situation vs. Baylor

WVU Mailbag: Nicco Marchiol's Team? The Jeff Koonz Impact, Early Backyard Brawl Thoughts + More

CBS Sports Names WVU's Jeff Koonz Big 12 Defensive Coordinator of the Week

KJ Tenner's Perspective on Life Shows He's Not Your Ordinary True Freshman

Published
Christopher Hall
CHRISTOPHER HALL

Member of the Football Writers Association of America, U.S. Basketball Writers Association and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

Home/Football