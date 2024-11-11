Anthony Wilson Jr. Named Big 12 Co- Defensive Player of the Week
Monday afternoon, the Big 12 Conference announced West Virginia University safety Anthony Wilson as Co-Defensive Player of the Week.
The senior captured momentum early in the first quarter after intercepting the pass of Cincinnati quarterback Brendan Sorsby and returned it 79 yards for the touchdown, starting 24 unanswered points by the Mountaineers.
Wilson finished the afternoon with 11 tackles and the interception. The pick-six was the first of his career.
Wilson is second on the team in tackes with 64 and has an interception and two pass breaksups on the year.
