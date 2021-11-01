AP, USA Today Top 25 Polls - Week 10

The top four remain the same following week nine. Georgia retains the top spot, followed by Cincinnati, Alabama, and Oklahoma. In the AP Poll, Michigan State sits a number five after beating in-state rival Michigan while Ohio State slid to sixth. However, Ohio State retained fifth, with Michigan State sitting at sixth in the coaches poll.

Inside the Big 12 Conference, Oklahoma remains the top-ranked team in the league, while Oklahoma State sits just outside the top 10 at No. 11. Baylor moved up five spots in the AP poll to No. 13 after defeating Texas, and Iowa State dropped out of the ranking following a 38-31 loss on the road versus West Virginia.

The West Virginia Mountaineers host the No. 11 Oklahoma State Cowboys Saturday at 3:30 pm EST and broadcasting on ESPN.

AP POLL

1. Georgia 8-0

2. Cincinnati 8-0

3. Alabama 7-1

4. Oklahoma 9-0

5. Michigan State 8-0

6. Ohio State 7-1

7. Oregon 7-1

8. Notre Dame 7-1

9. Michigan 7-1

10. Wake Forest 8-0

11. Oklahoma State 7-1

12. Auburn 6-2

13. Texas A&M 6-2

14. Baylor 7-1

15. Ole Mss 6-2

16. UTSA 8-0

17. BYU 7-2

18. Kentucky 6-2

19. Iowa 6-2

20. Houston 7-1

21. Coastal Carolina 7-1

22. Penn State 5-3

23. SMU 7-1

24. Louisiana-Lafayette

25. Fresno State 7-2

Others receiving votes

Pittsburgh 117, North Carolina State 104, Wisconsin 91, Mississippi State 79, Arkansas 72, Minnesota 51, San Diego State 50, Appalachian State 23, Utah 11, Iowa State 9, Nevada 2

USA TODAY COACHES POLL

1. Georgia 8-0

2. Cincinnati 8-0

3. Alabama 7-1

4. Oklahoma 9-0

5. Ohio State 7-1

6. Michigan State 8-0

7. Oregon 7-1

8. Notre Dame 7-1

9. Wake Forest 8-0

10. Michigan 7-1

11. Oklahoma State 7-1

12. Texas A&M 6-2

13. Baylor 7-1

14. Auburn 6-2

15. Ole Mss 6-2

16. Iowa 6-2

17. Kentucky 6-2

18. UTSA 8-0

19. Houston 7-1

20. BYU 7-2

21. Coastal Carolina 7-1

22. N.C. State 6-2

23. Penn State 5-3

24. SMU 7-1

25. Pitt 6-2

Others Receiving Votes

UL Lafayette 156; Fresno State 73; San Diego State 65; Arkansas 65; Minnesota 29; Wisconsin 26; Mississippi State 20; Utah 10; Appalachian State 10; Air Force 9; Liberty 4; Iowa State 4; Clemson 4; Arizona State 1.

