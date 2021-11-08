Skip to main content
    November 8, 2021
    AP, USA Today Top 25 Polls - Week 11

    Oklahoma remains in the top four and Oklahoma State moved into the top 10 following week 10 of action
    On Sunday, the USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll and the Associated Press College Football released their top 25 ranking following week 10 action. 

    There was no movement in the top four in both polls, but in the fifth spot, Michigan State was bounced out of the top five in the AP Poll following its first loss of the season at Purdue and dropped three spots to No. 8. They were sixth in the coaches poll and fell to No. 9. 

    In the Big 12, Oklahoma remains fourth, and Oklahoma State moved into the top 10 following the win at West Virginia while the Baylor Bears slipped to No. 18 in both polls after a stunning loss to TCU. 

    AP POLL

    1. Georgia 9-0

    2. Cincinnati 9-0

    3. Alabama 8-1

    4. Oklahoma 9-0

    5. Oregon 8-1

    6. Ohio State 8-1

    7. Notre Dame 8-1

    8. Michigan State 8-1

    9. Michigan 8-1

    10. Oklahoma State 8-1

    11. Texas A&M 7-2

    12. Ole Miss 7-2

    13. Wake Forest 8-1

    14. BYU 8-2

    15. UTSA 9-0

    16. Auburn 6-3

    17. Houston 8-1

    18. Baylor 7-2

    19. Iowa 7-2

    20 Wisconsin 6-3

    21. North Carolina State 7-2

    22. Coastal Carolina 8-1

    23. Penn State 6-3

    24. Louisiana-Lafayette 8-1

    25. Pitt 7-2

    Others receiving votes

    Purdue 174, Arkansas 139, San Diego State 84, Utah 32, Iowa State 26, Kentucky 22, Appalachian State 20, SMU 4, Mississippi State 1

    USA TODAY COACHES POLL

    1. Georgia 9-0

    2. Alabama 8-1

    3. Cincinnati 8-1

    4. Oklahoma 9-0

    5. Ohio State 8-1

    6. Oregon 8-1

    7. Notre Dame 8-1

    8. Michigan 8-1

    9. Michigan State 8-1

    10. Oklahoma State 8-1

    11. Texas A&M 7-2

    12. Ole Miss 7-2

    13. Wake Forest 8-1

    14. Iowa 7-2

    15. BYU 8-2

    16. UTSA 9-0

    17. Houston 8-1

    18. Baylor 7-2

    19. N.C. State 7-2

    20 Auburn 6-3

    21. Coastal Carolina 8-1

    22. Pitt 7-2

    23. Penn State 6-3

    24. Wisconsin 6-3

    25. Lousiana-Lafayette

    Others Receiving Votes

    Arkansas 116; San Diego State 103; Purdue 77; Kentucky 74; Utah 34; Iowa State 21; Appalachian State 19; Southern Methodist 18; Minnesota 10; Nevada 3; Fresno State 3; Clemson 3; Tennessee 2; Arizona State 1.

